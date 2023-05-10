Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLDP. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 price target for the company.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 13.26. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $9.28.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 206.98%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $17,983,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,988,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,004,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 1,315,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,539 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

