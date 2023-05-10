Bambuser AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BSKZF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pareto Securities

Bambuser AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BSKZF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Bambuser AB (publ) Price Performance

Bambuser AB (publ) stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. Bambuser AB has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

Get Bambuser AB (publ) alerts:

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bambuser AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bambuser AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.