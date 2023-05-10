Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Sells 1,500 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479,117 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 88.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,486,000 after acquiring an additional 440,797 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 537.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,476,000 after acquiring an additional 406,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,432,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Trading Down 0.3 %

Linde stock opened at $364.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $355.19 and its 200 day moving average is $336.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.63.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

