Bancor (BNT) Trading Down 11.2% Over Last Week

Bancor (BNT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, Bancor has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bancor token can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a market cap of $67.21 million and $3.02 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00025276 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018715 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,551.91 or 0.99991337 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor (BNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,464,882 tokens. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network. The official website for Bancor is bancor.network. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

