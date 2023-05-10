Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN) Short Interest Update

Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the April 15th total of 273,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banyan Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYN. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Banyan Acquisition by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Banyan Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,194,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Banyan Acquisition by 277.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 38,146 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Banyan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banyan Acquisition Price Performance

BYN stock remained flat at $10.31 during trading on Wednesday. 26,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,679. Banyan Acquisition has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26.

Banyan Acquisition Company Profile

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

