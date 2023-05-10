Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Treasurer Acquires $14,420.00 in Stock

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) Treasurer Albert Perley purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $14,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the treasurer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,420. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BBDC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.24. 627,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,365. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $781.34 million, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.45 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.81%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 35.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 8.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Barings BDC by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBDC. Oppenheimer downgraded Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

