Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.68

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.
Barloworld Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26.
Barloworld Company Profile
Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the Industrial Equipment and Services, and Consumer Industries segments. The Industrial Equipment and Services includes servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems.
