Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Update

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 876,300 shares, an increase of 576.2% from the April 15th total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 34.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baudax Bio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Baudax Bio by 117.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 128,400 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Baudax Bio during the first quarter worth $814,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth $165,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Baudax Bio by 682.6% during the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 235,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Baudax Bio by 428.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 87,828 shares during the period.

Baudax Bio Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ BXRX traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. 524,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,573. Baudax Bio has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio ( NASDAQ:BXRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($12.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million. Baudax Bio had a negative net margin of 4,629.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baudax Bio will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

Featured Stories

