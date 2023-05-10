Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,201 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after buying an additional 1,595,151 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,377,000 after acquiring an additional 23,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.88. The company had a trading volume of 284,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,799. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.40. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,913.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,773 shares of company stock valued at $9,022,866. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

