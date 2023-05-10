Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Invests $964,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,564 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 24,422.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,164,721 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 21,900.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 878,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,633,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after buying an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $128,922,000 after purchasing an additional 463,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Raymond James raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $226.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

