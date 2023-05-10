Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. Enbridge makes up approximately 1.1% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 697,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,309,000 after buying an additional 203,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $39.76. 845,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,895. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 297.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

