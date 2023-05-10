Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. Graham comprises 1.5% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 155.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 35.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Graham by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Graham by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:GHC traded up $2.97 on Wednesday, reaching $586.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.50 and a beta of 1.03. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $525.58 and a 12-month high of $681.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $586.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $615.17.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $18.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 0.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.80%.

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $581.63 per share, with a total value of $58,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

