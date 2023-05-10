Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 21,695 Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Gladstone Commercial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 64.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

GOOD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.22. 89,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $448.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $37.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.31 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,090.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gladstone Commercial

In other Gladstone Commercial news, President Arthur S. Cooper bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Arthur S. Cooper purchased 3,600 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $79,348. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations.

