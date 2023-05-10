Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,621 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000. Coca-Cola comprises 1.3% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:KO traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $63.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,203,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,886,878. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $273.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,398 shares of company stock worth $35,011,051. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.