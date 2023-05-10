Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 344 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,807. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average of $106.18.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.