Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 1,973 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $220.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

