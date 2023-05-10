Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,679 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,596,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,132,332,000 after purchasing an additional 578,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

