Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

PayPal Stock Down 12.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. The stock has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

