Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 68.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,679,000 after buying an additional 1,838,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 280,474 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,583,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 154,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.60. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $431.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.88 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 16.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

