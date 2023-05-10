BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.19

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 30500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

BeWhere Trading Down 5.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.34.

About BeWhere

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. It develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

