Biconomy Trading Down 11.7% This Week (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $166.24 million and $3.64 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,574,050 tokens. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

