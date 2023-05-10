BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.38 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 78.49% and a negative return on equity of 4,639.70%. BigBear.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. BigBear.ai updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

BigBear.ai Trading Down 13.1 %

BBAI stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.58. 6,230,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,329,933. The company has a market capitalization of $368.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.81. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 266,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $489,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 902,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,348.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 266,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $489,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 902,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,348.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,168,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,965.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

About BigBear.ai

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $2,953,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

