BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $15.12 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 4,365 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $38,586.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 575,632 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $5,756,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 4,365 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $38,586.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,073 shares of company stock worth $5,911,768 in the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

BigCommerce Stock Down 0.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 351.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $521.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.65.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.22 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.89% and a negative return on equity of 125.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Stories

