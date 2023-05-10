BigSur Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,111,030. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.48.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

