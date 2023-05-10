BigSur Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 16,692,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,713,211. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

