BigSur Wealth Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avory & Company LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,481 shares of company stock worth $8,638,588 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,730,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,795,373. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $206.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.79 and a 200 day moving average of $164.84. The company has a market cap of $201.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 958.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

