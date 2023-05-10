Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Shares Up 6%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.96 and last traded at $34.46. 258,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 649,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMEA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Biomea Fusion from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Biomea Fusion from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of -1.04.

In other news, Director Bihua Chen purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,126,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $5,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,568,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bihua Chen purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,126,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEA. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 540.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 282,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 1,475.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 256,543 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 125,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

