BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Issues Earnings Results

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. The company has a market cap of $790.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,039,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,039,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard I. Steinhart sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $40,638.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,273. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

