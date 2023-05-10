BitShares (BTS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $825,322.65

BitShares (BTS) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $23.84 million and $825,322.65 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003503 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003505 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001498 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,968,540 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

