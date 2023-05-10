BitShares Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $25.83 million and $444,963.20 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003530 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003554 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001469 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,967,980 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

