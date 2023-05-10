BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $101,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

