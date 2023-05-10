BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 31st

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BKT opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $14.46.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 24,244 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.