BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of BLE stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 44.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.