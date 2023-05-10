BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

MHD stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

