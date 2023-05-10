BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MHN opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHN. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

