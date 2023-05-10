Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up to $16.61

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.61, but opened at $17.57. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 780,924 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The business had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 177,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $3,210,815.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,468.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 177,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $3,210,815.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,468.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $147,216.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 155,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,461 shares of company stock worth $6,163,328. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 230.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

