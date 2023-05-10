Bloomberry Resorts (OTC:BLBRF) Trading Up 62.2%

Bloomberry Resorts Co. (OTC:BLBRF – Get Rating) shares were up 62.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 50,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 890% from the average daily volume of 5,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Bloomberry Resorts Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

Bloomberry Resorts Company Profile

Bloomberry Resorts Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in developing tourist facilities, casino entertainment, and hotel and amusement-themed projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Philippines and Korea. The company was founded on May 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Paranaque, Philippines.

