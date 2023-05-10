BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

NYSE LEO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. 17,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,106. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $7.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

