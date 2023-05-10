Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.40

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.40 and last traded at $45.83, with a volume of 12330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.28.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOWFF shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

