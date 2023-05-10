Bob Farahi Sells 3,509 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Stock

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) President Bob Farahi sold 3,509 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $235,278.45. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 223,487 shares in the company, valued at $14,984,803.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bob Farahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Bob Farahi sold 224 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $15,254.40.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MCRI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.27. 85,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.70. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $85.67.

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $120.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.80 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,473,000 after purchasing an additional 65,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 929,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,203,000 after buying an additional 33,408 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 514,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCRI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Featured Stories

