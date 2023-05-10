Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in April

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDNNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of BDNNY traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.87.

Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.8424 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Boliden AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

Featured Articles

