BP p.l.c. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3966 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

BP has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BP to earn $6.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Get BP alerts:

BP Price Performance

NYSE BP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,048,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,449,619. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $108.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. BP has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $41.38.

Institutional Trading of BP

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.51 billion. BP had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.26%. Equities analysts forecast that BP will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BP by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 441,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 52,652 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in BP by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,045 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in BP by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 636 ($8.03) to GBX 660 ($8.33) in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BP from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 700 ($8.83) to GBX 1,000 ($12.62) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($7.07) to GBX 540 ($6.81) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.00.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.