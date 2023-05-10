Brady J. Stewart Purchases 2,040 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 3.2 %

TSN stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,707,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 18.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

