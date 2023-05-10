Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BNTGY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded Brenntag from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Stock Performance

BNTGY stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. 6,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,019. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $16.71.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.