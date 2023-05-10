Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.89

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.89 and last traded at $93.35, with a volume of 62835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFAM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average is $73.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $529.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.43 million. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,649.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,649.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,480 shares of company stock worth $2,450,769 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,050,000 after buying an additional 643,410 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 124.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,545,000 after acquiring an additional 572,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,706,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,060,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,113,000 after buying an additional 502,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after purchasing an additional 340,088 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

