Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 162.1% from the April 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHFAP stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.02. 17,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,344. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

