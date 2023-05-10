Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 263,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,666. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

