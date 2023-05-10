Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Brilliant Earth Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.17 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRLT opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.68. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.