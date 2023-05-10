British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the April 15th total of 273,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.22. 7,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,584. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $45.65.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

