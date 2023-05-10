British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the April 15th total of 273,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.22. 7,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,584. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $45.65.
About British American Tobacco
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on British American Tobacco (BTAFF)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.