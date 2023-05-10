British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:BSC)

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (LON:BSC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 Stock Down 1.8 %

LON:BSC opened at GBX 55 ($0.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,866.67 and a beta of 0.01. British Smaller Companies VCT 2 has a 12-month low of GBX 53 ($0.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 58 ($0.73). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.84.

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 Company Profile

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

